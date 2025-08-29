Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils 10-Year Roadmap for Sports Development

Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, announced a 10-year roadmap for sports development with an increased sports quota. The initiative aims to boost education and employment for athletes and tackle gender disparities. Lokesh praised the BCCI's efforts in ensuring pay equality for women cricketers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh is setting its sights on a decade-long plan to revolutionize sports development within the state, as revealed by IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday. The comprehensive strategy aims to enhance educational and employment opportunities for athletes by increasing the sports quota to three percent.

In the presence of the Indian women's cricket team, Lokesh reiterated the state's commitment to nurturing athletic talent, a vision previously demonstrated under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's leadership that saw the successful organization of the Afro-Asian Games and establishment of a world-class sports village.

Furthermore, Lokesh highlighted the importance of changing societal perceptions, encouraging parental support for girls in sports. He commended the BCCI's policy for pay parity among cricketers, emphasizing the need for grassroots development to achieve true gender equality in sports.

