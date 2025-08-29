Left Menu

UKK Junior Championship Launches, Igniting Passion for Kho Kho Among Young Athletes

The capital kicked off the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Junior Championship on National Sports Day, hosting 32 school teams in a vibrant two-day event. This grassroots initiative aims to invigorate India's traditional sport, offering significant prize money and a modernized, TV-ready format to engage both players and audiences.

UKK Junior Championship Launches, Igniting Passion for Kho Kho Among Young Athletes
UKK Junior C'ship brings together 32 Delhi/NCR schools vying for the title. (Photo: UKK). Image Credit: ANI
The capital witnessed a celebration of indigenous sports with the launch of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Junior Championship on National Sports Day, reshaping the future of India's beloved traditional game.

Spanning two days, the championship unites 32 school teams from Delhi and NCR, creating a stage for emerging athletes to demonstrate their prowess. Supported by the Ultimate Kho Kho League, the tournament not only revives this ancient sport but offers prize incentives—Rs 31,000 for winners, Rs 21,000 for runners-up, and Rs 11,000 each for two third-place competitors. Over 1,500 students are set to bring energy and enthusiasm to an arena pulsing with national pride.

The championship adopts the dynamic UKK format, debuted in 2022, enhancing Kho Kho with cinematic speed and new rules, transforming it from a schoolyard chase into a spectator sport. Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, emphasized the necessity of such platforms. As India aims for indigenous games on international stages, grassroots initiatives are indispensable.

This Junior Cup marks a promising start to an exciting year for Kho Kho. The anticipation builds towards Ultimate Kho Kho Season 3, beginning November 29, 2025, welcoming international players for the first time, launching the sport into a progressive era.

