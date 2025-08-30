Left Menu

Early Bird Alcaraz Dominates Under the Sun

Carlos Alcaraz, overcoming injury concerns, decisively defeated Luciano Darderi in straight sets at the U.S. Open. Playing an unexpected daytime match, he maintained focus throughout, setting up a fourth-round clash. Rumors about dining with Jannik Sinner were dismissed, as Alcaraz stays ambitious for another title run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 03:09 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Five-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz dominated Italy's Luciano Darderi in a straight-sets victory under the afternoon sun at the U.S. Open, showcasing his extraordinary form despite recent injury concerns. Typically reserved for an evening slot, Alcaraz treated early-day spectators to an impressive performance, extending his season record to an outstanding 42-2 since April.

Playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz expressed surprise at the early start, having only competed in a morning match once before. The Spanish second seed reminisced about his previous year's second-round departure, drawing motivation to enhance his performance and advance further into the tournament. Alcaraz capitalized on Darderi's errors, swiftly clinching the match and advancing to face Arthur Rinderknech of France in the fourth round.

Despite a brief injury scare involving his right knee, Alcaraz confirmed it as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, he addressed rumors about dining with rival Jannik Sinner, clarifying it as a mere coincidence. With ambitions running high, Alcaraz continues to energize the U.S. Open with his tenacity and focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

