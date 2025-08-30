Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

At the U.S. Open, Coco Gauff continues her quest to perfect a new serving technique under the watchful eye of biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan. The world number three faces challenges as she adjusts to the new style, reflecting on the human side of being an athlete.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner prepares for a face-off against Denis Shapovalov, seeking to improve on his previous outing with the Canadian player. Sinner, the world number one, looks solid after a straight-sets win over Alexei Popyrin, while Shapovalov hopes to capitalize on his strengths despite serving struggles.

Naomi Osaka remains confident as she enters the third round without dropping a set. With a potential Grand Slam title in sight, Osaka remains focused on maintaining her winning momentum against higher-ranked Daria Kasatkina.