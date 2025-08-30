Sports Roundup: Trades, Injuries, and Tournament Upsets Shake the Field

Sports fans witnessed major developments across multiple leagues with Micah Parsons' trade to the Green Bay Packers causing a ripple in NFL betting odds, shifting the status of the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz breezed through the U.S. Open's third round, while Emma Raducanu faced disappointment with her early exit. The tournament's landscape continues to shift, promising more excitement as top players vie for glory.

In Major League Baseball, injuries plagued several teams, including Xander Bogaerts and Victor Robles, with games and player lineups adjusted accordingly. The sports community anticipates how these movements will affect upcoming matches and season standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)