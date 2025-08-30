Injuries and Dramas Rock the US Open and Beyond

Sports fans endured a rollercoaster of emotions as injuries and unexpected twists dominated headlines on Friday. At the U.S. Open, Ben Shelton's promising journey was cut short due to a severe shoulder injury, while compatriot Frances Tiafoe also faced an upset, dimming American hopes of a Grand Slam win.

In football, Missouri's quarterback Sam Horn has been sidelined indefinitely after a leg injury sustained against Central Arkansas, raising concerns for the team's upcoming games. Similarly, Texas Rangers' star shortstop Corey Seager was placed on the injured list post-appendectomy.

In basketball, the Dallas Mavericks' decision to waive Olivier Maxence-Prosper surprised many. Additionally, LAFC's Igor Jesus faces a lengthy recovery after tearing his ACL. As the dust settles in various sports arenas, fans are left to ponder the impact of these developments.