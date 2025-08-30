Left Menu

Sold-Out Frenzy: Indian Fan Zones Take Australian Venues by Storm for India Series

Cricket Australia announces the sell-out of Indian fan zones at all venues for the white-ball series against India, highlighting immense demand. Sydney and Canberra matches are also fully booked, promising vibrant atmospheres. India will play three ODIs and five T20Is, starting October 19 in Perth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 30-08-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:59 IST
Cricket Australia has reported an immense demand for its upcoming white-ball series against India, as Indian fan zones at all eight venues have been sold out. The organization confirmed that tickets for the Sydney and Canberra matches have also been booked well in advance.

The series comprises three ODIs and five T20Is, commencing on October 19 in Perth. Joel Morrison, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager for Events & Operations, expressed excitement over the growing momentum and fan enthusiasm for the series.

The series itinerary includes ODIs in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, followed by T20Is in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane, promising engaging matches and packed stadiums.

