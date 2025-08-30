Sold-Out Frenzy: Indian Fan Zones Take Australian Venues by Storm for India Series

Cricket Australia has reported an immense demand for its upcoming white-ball series against India, as Indian fan zones at all eight venues have been sold out. The organization confirmed that tickets for the Sydney and Canberra matches have also been booked well in advance.

The series comprises three ODIs and five T20Is, commencing on October 19 in Perth. Joel Morrison, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager for Events & Operations, expressed excitement over the growing momentum and fan enthusiasm for the series.

The series itinerary includes ODIs in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, followed by T20Is in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane, promising engaging matches and packed stadiums.

(With inputs from agencies.)