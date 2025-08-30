Left Menu

Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh defeated Chinese Taipei 8-3 in a crucial Pool B match of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament. After losing their opening match against Malaysia, Bangladesh made a strong comeback with a dominant performance, scoring five goals in the last two quarters. Chinese Taipei faced their second defeat.

Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey
In a decisive Pool B match of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, Bangladesh triumphed over Chinese Taipei with a commanding 8-3 victory. This win was crucial for Bangladesh, who had experienced a 1-4 defeat against Malaysia in their opening game. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei continued to struggle after suffering a 7-0 loss to Korea in their first match.

Bangladesh took control of the game after halftime, finding the back of the net five times in the last two quarters. Key players for Bangladesh included Md Abdullah, Rakibul Hasan, and Ashraful Islam, each scoring a brace. Sohanur Sobuj and Rezaul Babu also contributed to the scoreboard.

For Chinese Taipei, Tsung-Yu Hsieh scored twice, and Tsung-Jen Shih managed a penalty corner conversion at the end. Looking forward, Bangladesh prepares to face Korea, while Chinese Taipei is set to clash with Malaysia in their final pool matches on September 1.

