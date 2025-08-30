Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap into Sports Goods Manufacturing

India plans to unveil a dedicated sports goods manufacturing policy by year-end, aiming to nurture sporting talent and establish itself as a global exporter. The move includes forming a task force with National Sports Federations and stakeholders. The policy promises to bolster the sports ecosystem and boost exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:21 IST
India's Ambitious Leap into Sports Goods Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to introduce a dedicated sports goods manufacturing policy by the end of the year, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced. The policy is designed to nurture local sporting talent and position India as a leading exporter of sports goods globally, addressing current reliance on costly imports.

In collaboration with National Sports Federations and industry stakeholders, a task force is being formed to develop a comprehensive and forward-thinking policy. By November-December, the government aims to launch a scheme to elevate the country as a top sports goods manufacturer, fostering an empowering ecosystem and promoting global exportation.

The initiative will integrate sports medicine, infrastructure, literature, and education design into its manufacturing projects. The government underscores the sports manufacturing sector as a priority, with the National Sports Governance Bill focusing on athlete-centric governance. Policymaking discussions with stakeholders, including NITI Aayog, are expected to conclude by September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its might during Operation Sindoor: CM Adityanath.

Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its m...

 India
2
Race of a Different Pace: The Car-Free Dutch Grand Prix

Race of a Different Pace: The Car-Free Dutch Grand Prix

 Netherlands
3
Record Signing Nick Woltemade Joins Newcastle in £69 Million Deal

Record Signing Nick Woltemade Joins Newcastle in £69 Million Deal

 United Kingdom
4
India's Economic Surge: Fastest Growth Among Major Economies

India's Economic Surge: Fastest Growth Among Major Economies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025