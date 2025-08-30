India's Ambitious Leap into Sports Goods Manufacturing

India is set to introduce a dedicated sports goods manufacturing policy by the end of the year, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced. The policy is designed to nurture local sporting talent and position India as a leading exporter of sports goods globally, addressing current reliance on costly imports.

In collaboration with National Sports Federations and industry stakeholders, a task force is being formed to develop a comprehensive and forward-thinking policy. By November-December, the government aims to launch a scheme to elevate the country as a top sports goods manufacturer, fostering an empowering ecosystem and promoting global exportation.

The initiative will integrate sports medicine, infrastructure, literature, and education design into its manufacturing projects. The government underscores the sports manufacturing sector as a priority, with the National Sports Governance Bill focusing on athlete-centric governance. Policymaking discussions with stakeholders, including NITI Aayog, are expected to conclude by September.

