Net Etiquette: The Unseen Drama at the US Open
Exploring the intricate social dynamics and unspoken rules of post-match handshakes at the US Open, where simple gestures of sportsmanship often lead to dramatic confrontations. From the Ostapenko-Townsend spat to Tsitsipas' displeasure with Altmaier, the tradition of the handshake remains a focal point of tennis culture.
The unwritten rules of tennis have come under the spotlight during the current U.S. Open, particularly concerning postmatch handshakes. This customary gesture of sportsmanship has at times become a theatrical scene of confrontation.
Recent incidents have included Jelena Ostapenko's dispute with Taylor Townsend over perceived breaches of informal etiquette. Another clash saw Stefanos Tsitsipas expressing discontent with Daniel Altmaier over an underarm serve.
Remarkably, despite such tensions, tennis culture maintains its stoic tradition of handshakes. Maria Sakkari emphasizes this, highlighting that differences arise between players from varied backgrounds, but the handshake endures as a symbol of respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tennis
- US Open
- handshake
- sportsmanship
- etiquette
- conflict
- tradition
- players
- confrontation
- net
ALSO READ
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine
Strategic Gains and Ongoing Conflict: Russia's Steadfast Offensive in Ukraine
Swami Challenges Tradition: Calls for Inclusivity at Guruvayoor Temple
Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Pressing Issue of Urban Expansion
Drones continue to play decisive role in Russia-Ukraine conflict; both nations deploying them extensively: Defence Minister Singh.