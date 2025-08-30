Net Etiquette: The Unseen Drama at the US Open

The unwritten rules of tennis have come under the spotlight during the current U.S. Open, particularly concerning postmatch handshakes. This customary gesture of sportsmanship has at times become a theatrical scene of confrontation.

Recent incidents have included Jelena Ostapenko's dispute with Taylor Townsend over perceived breaches of informal etiquette. Another clash saw Stefanos Tsitsipas expressing discontent with Daniel Altmaier over an underarm serve.

Remarkably, despite such tensions, tennis culture maintains its stoic tradition of handshakes. Maria Sakkari emphasizes this, highlighting that differences arise between players from varied backgrounds, but the handshake endures as a symbol of respect.

