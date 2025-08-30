Left Menu

Net Etiquette: The Unseen Drama at the US Open

Exploring the intricate social dynamics and unspoken rules of post-match handshakes at the US Open, where simple gestures of sportsmanship often lead to dramatic confrontations. From the Ostapenko-Townsend spat to Tsitsipas' displeasure with Altmaier, the tradition of the handshake remains a focal point of tennis culture.

30-08-2025
The unwritten rules of tennis have come under the spotlight during the current U.S. Open, particularly concerning postmatch handshakes. This customary gesture of sportsmanship has at times become a theatrical scene of confrontation.

Recent incidents have included Jelena Ostapenko's dispute with Taylor Townsend over perceived breaches of informal etiquette. Another clash saw Stefanos Tsitsipas expressing discontent with Daniel Altmaier over an underarm serve.

Remarkably, despite such tensions, tennis culture maintains its stoic tradition of handshakes. Maria Sakkari emphasizes this, highlighting that differences arise between players from varied backgrounds, but the handshake endures as a symbol of respect.

