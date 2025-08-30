Left Menu

Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Brazil's forward Matheus Cunha suffered a hamstring injury during a Premier League match with Manchester United against Burnley, jeopardizing his participation in the World Cup qualifiers. This adds to Brazil's challenges, already missing key players Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo, and Neymar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:18 IST
Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil
Matheus Cunha
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha sustained a hamstring injury while representing Manchester United against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The injury occurred midway through the first half at Old Trafford, as Cunha pursued the ball and subsequently grasped his hamstring in pain.

This development raises concerns over his availability for Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Bolivia, as Brazil's squad already grapples with the absence of players like Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo, and Neymar.

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

 India
3
Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay Seth

Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay S...

 India
4
Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shake-Ups

Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shak...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025