Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha sustained a hamstring injury while representing Manchester United against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The injury occurred midway through the first half at Old Trafford, as Cunha pursued the ball and subsequently grasped his hamstring in pain.

This development raises concerns over his availability for Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Bolivia, as Brazil's squad already grapples with the absence of players like Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo, and Neymar.