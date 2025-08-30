Jess Breach Shines in England's Record-Breaking Victory
England's women's rugby team achieved a historic 90-3 victory over Samoa in the Women's Rugby World Cup. Winger Jess Breach led by scoring a hat-trick, while Helena Rowland contributed significantly with 27 points. Despite Samoa's amateur status, England's cohesive performance was marked by 14 tries and dominant gameplay.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In an emphatic display at the Women's Rugby World Cup, England's team recorded an unprecedented win against Samoa, securing a staggering 90-3 scoreline in Pool A. Winger Jess Breach took center stage, scoring three tries as England reached the quarter-finals with ease.
Support from across the team was evident as 12 different players scored tries. Flyhalf Helena Rowland stood out with 11 successful conversions, earning a remarkable 27 points, the highest individual match score by an England player in the tournament's history.
Despite the amateur status of the Samoan team, England's performance was nothing short of professional. They displayed superior speed and skill, particularly in the wide areas, maintaining focus on their goal of claiming the World Cup for the first time since 2014.
