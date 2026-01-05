Left Menu

Kane Russell's Hat-Trick Leads HIL GC to Victory in Thrilling Match

In a thrilling Hockey India League match, New Zealand's Kane Russell scored a hat-trick, including a late penalty corner, to secure a 3-2 win for HIL GC over SG Pipers. The match witnessed end-to-end play with both teams creating multiple scoring opportunities, ultimately concluding with Russell's decisive strikes.

Updated: 05-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:19 IST
  • India

Kane Russell of New Zealand was the hero on Monday as he scored a remarkable hat-trick to lead HIL GC to a narrow 3-2 triumph over SG Pipers in the Hockey India League.

Russell displayed extraordinary skill by clinching the game with a late penalty corner conversion. His critical goals came at crucial moments, helping his team make a significant impact in their opening match. Although SG Pipers initially took the lead with Ky Willott's impressive lob, they couldn't maintain their advantage.

A suspenseful final quarter saw Dilraj Singh briefly equalize for the Pipers, but Russell's last-minute heroics secured HIL GC's victory. This match was a testament to the fierce competition and exhilarating displays of talent that define the Hockey India League.

