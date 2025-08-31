Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff overcame early nerves to confidently advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Saturday. After struggling with errors in her initial matches, Gauff found her form against Poland's 28th seed Magdalena Frech, securing a decisive 6-3, 6-1 victory.

The tournament also witnessed Italian player Lorenzo Musetti moving forward after a disappointing end to his match against compatriot Flavio Cobolli, who retired due to an arm injury. On the doubles scene, Venus Williams enchanted the audience, playing alongside Leylah Fernandez after a well-attended singles performance.

Elsewhere, the fans awaited a showdown involving Poland's Iga Swiatek and Anna Kalinskaya, following Kalinskaya's previous victory over the champion in Dubai. Meanwhile, American hopes rested on Tommy Paul, who faced Alexander Bublik following the exits of fellow U.S. players Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.