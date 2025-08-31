England's Rugby Triumph: A Showcase of Cohesion and Skill

England's women's rugby team exhibited a masterful display, securing a 92-3 win over Samoa in the Rugby World Cup Pool A. Despite making 13 changes, the team's cohesion remained intact, impressing coach John Mitchell.

Samoa, comprised of amateur players, was overwhelmed by England's 80-minute dominance, marked by 14 tries in challenging wet conditions. Mitchell praised the team's clinical approach and dedication to the game plan.

Flyhalf Helena Rowland shone brightly, notching 27 points, including a try and 11 conversions. As England prepares to face Australia in Brighton next Saturday, Mitchell remains cautious of future challenges, especially with injuries affecting key players like captain Zoe Aldcroft.

