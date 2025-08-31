Left Menu

Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff Surge Forward at U.S. Open

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner overcame Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the U.S. Open, while Coco Gauff defeated Magdalena Frech. Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez advanced in women's doubles, and Iga Swiatek is set to face Anna Kalinskaya in a highly anticipated match.

Updated: 31-08-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 05:08 IST
Jannik Sinner

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner showcased resilience and skill by overcoming a set loss to Canadian Denis Shapovalov, ultimately winning 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open. Sinner's rally against Shapovalov, who delivered some of his best tennis early on, marked a turning point in the match. Next, Sinner faces either Alexander Bublik or American Tommy Paul.

American Coco Gauff, displaying significant improvement from prior rounds, advanced to the next stage by defeating Polish player Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-1. Gauff, who battled nerves and errors previously, expressed joy and confidence in her game. She is poised to face Naomi Osaka in a gripping Labor Day showdown, following Osaka's victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Venus Williams, defying the odds of age, paired with Leylah Fernandez to secure victory in the women's doubles. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek headlines the night session on Ashe, with Anna Kalinskaya aiming to build on her previous success against the Wimbledon champion. Kalinskaya has a challenging task ahead as she attempts to unsettle the dominant Swiatek.

(With inputs from agencies.)

