Venus Williams Celebrates Love and Triumph

Tennis icon Venus Williams announced her marriage to Danish-born Italian model and actor Andrea Preti on social media this Tuesday. The couple tied the knot over the weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, during a lavish five-day event.

Williams, aged 45, expressed gratitude to Preti after her notable performance at the DC Open in July, where she became the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match. Although Preti is well-known for his modeling and acting career, his support off the court has been instrumental.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, resumes her remarkable tennis journey as she gears up to play her 33rd consecutive season on the WTA Tour, setting her sights on Auckland for the upcoming January matches.