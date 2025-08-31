Sifan Hassan and Hailemaryam Kiros Shine with Record Wins at Sydney Marathon
Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and Ethiopian Hailemaryam Kiros achieved course record victories at the Sydney Marathon, now part of the World Marathon Majors series. Hassan dominated in the women's race, while Kiros led in the men's. Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge finished ninth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 31-08-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 05:08 IST
- Country:
- Australia
At the Sydney Marathon, now included in the prestigious World Marathon Majors series, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and Ethiopian runner Hailemaryam Kiros set new course records on Sunday.
Hassan finished the women's race at the iconic Opera House in just two hours, 18 minutes, and 22 seconds, surpassing former world record holder Brigid Kosgei and the previous champion, Workenesh Edesa.
In the men's competition, Kiros created distance between himself and his competitors, including Addisu Gobena, to secure his victory with a time of 2.06.06. Kenyan legendary marathoner Eliud Kipchoge finished in ninth place after the Ethiopians advanced in the pack.
Advertisement