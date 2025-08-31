Sifan Hassan and Hailemaryam Kiros Shine with Record Wins at Sydney Marathon

At the Sydney Marathon, now included in the prestigious World Marathon Majors series, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and Ethiopian runner Hailemaryam Kiros set new course records on Sunday.

Hassan finished the women's race at the iconic Opera House in just two hours, 18 minutes, and 22 seconds, surpassing former world record holder Brigid Kosgei and the previous champion, Workenesh Edesa.

In the men's competition, Kiros created distance between himself and his competitors, including Addisu Gobena, to secure his victory with a time of 2.06.06. Kenyan legendary marathoner Eliud Kipchoge finished in ninth place after the Ethiopians advanced in the pack.