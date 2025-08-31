Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri Shines at US Open; Bopanna and Kadhe Bow Out

Yuki Bhambri, with partner Michael Venus, delivered a stellar performance at the US Open, defeating Marcos Giron and Learner Tien with ease. Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe suffered defeats in their respective matches, marking a mixed day for Indian tennis at the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-08-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 08:43 IST
India's Yuki Bhambri, teamed up with New Zealand's Michael Venus, showcased exceptional skills at the US Open, overpowering the American pair of Marcos Giron and Learner Tien. Seeded 14th, the duo executed a flawless strategy to win 6-0 6-3, only conceding three games overall.

Despite Bhambri and Venus's success, India's Rohan Bopanna faced a setback. Paired with Monaco's Romain Arneodo, Bopanna was defeated by Americans Robert Cash and James Tracy, losing 4-6 3-6 in a swift match. Cash and Tracy demonstrated superior tactics to clinch the victory.

Arjun Kadhe, making his US Open debut alongside Diego Hidalgo, faced the formidable second seed team of Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo. Although they won the first set, Kadhe and Hidalgo eventually succumbed 7-5, 6-7(4), 4-6, concluding a challenging day for Indian players.

