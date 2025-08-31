Swiatek Battles Past Kalinskaya in U.S. Open Thriller
Iga Swiatek, ranked second globally, overcame Anna Kalinskaya's challenge to win a dramatic third-round match at the U.S. Open. Despite Kalinskaya leading initially, Swiatek's resilience clinched the victory. This improves her record against Kalinskaya and equals the Grand Slam wins of Aryna Sabalenka in 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 08:54 IST
In a gripping display of tennis prowess, world number two Iga Swiatek outlasted Anna Kalinskaya in a U.S. Open third-round match on Saturday.
Swiatek, who seemed unsettled during her first evening match at the tournament, found herself trailing as Kalinskaya took an initial 5-1 lead.
The Pole, however, showcased her champion's spirit, overcoming the deficit to win 7-6(2), 6-4, thereby tying Aryna Sabalenka for Grand Slam match victories in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
