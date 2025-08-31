Swiatek Battles Past Kalinskaya in U.S. Open Thriller

In a gripping display of tennis prowess, world number two Iga Swiatek outlasted Anna Kalinskaya in a U.S. Open third-round match on Saturday.

Swiatek, who seemed unsettled during her first evening match at the tournament, found herself trailing as Kalinskaya took an initial 5-1 lead.

The Pole, however, showcased her champion's spirit, overcoming the deficit to win 7-6(2), 6-4, thereby tying Aryna Sabalenka for Grand Slam match victories in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)