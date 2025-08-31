Drama Unfolds at U.S. Open: Susan Dethrones Defending Champion

The U.S. Open's seventh day unfolded with high-stakes drama, featuring significant upsets and thrilling five-set encounters. American Tommy Paul was edged out by Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a nail-biting finale. The match lasted five sets, concluding with Bublik securing a 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 victory.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered another shocker, taking down German third seed Alexander Zverev in a gripping contest. Auger-Aliassime's 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4 win propelled him into the next round, where he will face Andrey Rublev.

Elsewhere, Naomi Osaka broke her four-year wait to reach a Grand Slam last-16, beating Daria Kasatkina and setting up a showdown with Coco Gauff. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner overcame initial challenges to secure their spots in the upcoming rounds.