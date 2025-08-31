Record-Breaking Triumphs at Sydney Marathon
Hailemaryam Kiros and Sifan Hassan set new records at Sydney Marathon, a debut world major event. Kiros led the men's race, with Hassan dominating the women's. Eliud Kipchoge was a notable participant, finishing ninth. Susannah Scaroni and Marcel Hug claimed victories in the wheelchair segment.
In a stunning debut as a world major, the Sydney Marathon witnessed record-breaking victories on Sunday. Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros ran the fastest marathon ever in Australia, clocking in at two hours, six minutes, and six seconds. The men's race saw a thrilling finish with Kiros edging out fellow Ethiopian Addisu Gobena by just 10 seconds.
The women's race was dominated by Dutch star Sifan Hassan, who crossed the finish line at two hours, 18 minutes, and 22 seconds, shattering the previous record held by Workenesh Edesa. The Sydney marathon marked its place among elite events like New York and Berlin, drawing 35,000 global participants.
The highlight for fans was the participation of Eliud Kipchoge, who, despite finishing ninth, received a warm reception. The wheelchair events had their champions in Susannah Scaroni and Marcel Hug, who also set new records, underscoring the inclusive spirit of the event.
