Sinner Stages Comeback to Continue U.S. Open Title Defense
Despite initial setbacks, Jannik Sinner rallied to defeat Denis Shapovalov in the U.S. Open, advancing to the fourth round. Sinner's unbeaten hard-court streak at majors extends to 24 matches, showcasing his resilience and dominance in men's tennis. He'll face Alexander Bublik next for a quarterfinal spot.
Jannik Sinner faced early challenges during the first week of the U.S. Open but ultimately prevailed in his quest for title defense. On Saturday, he overcame a broken serve and a set loss to beat Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, advancing to the fourth round.
Sinner, holding the No. 1 ranking in men's tennis, acknowledged the pressure but emphasized the importance of handling it. His performance on courts remains dominant, boasting a 24-match winning streak in hard-court major tournaments. Upcoming, he faces Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan for a coveted quarterfinal position.
Sinner's latest triumph underscores his resilience and skill, despite dropping a set after 14 consecutive wins in New York. Reflecting on his performance, he noted his serve struggles yet managed a remarkable turnaround, taking a crucial nine-game streak to seize victory.