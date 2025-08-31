Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are preparing for a thrilling rematch at the U.S. Open, marking a nostalgic moment for tennis fans. The two stars are set to compete in a fourth-round match on Labor Day, creating a must-watch event for American audiences.

Their first encounter in 2019, where Osaka defeated a young Gauff and displayed remarkable sportsmanship, remains a significant memory for tennis supporters. Reflecting on the experience, Gauff expressed her hope for a different outcome this time.

Since then, both players have carved distinct paths. Gauff recently lifted the U.S. Open trophy, whereas Osaka has become known for her advocacy on mental health, following periods of struggle and triumph. Tennis legend Venus Williams believes the rematch is vital for the sport's appeal.