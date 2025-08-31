Left Menu

Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are set to rekindle their U.S. Open rivalry in a highly-anticipated fourth-round match on Labor Day. Their previous meeting in 2019 showcased unforgettable sportsmanship. Since then, both players have evolved, with Gauff recently clinching the U.S. Open title and Osaka becoming a mental health advocate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:30 IST
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are preparing for a thrilling rematch at the U.S. Open, marking a nostalgic moment for tennis fans. The two stars are set to compete in a fourth-round match on Labor Day, creating a must-watch event for American audiences.

Their first encounter in 2019, where Osaka defeated a young Gauff and displayed remarkable sportsmanship, remains a significant memory for tennis supporters. Reflecting on the experience, Gauff expressed her hope for a different outcome this time.

Since then, both players have carved distinct paths. Gauff recently lifted the U.S. Open trophy, whereas Osaka has become known for her advocacy on mental health, following periods of struggle and triumph. Tennis legend Venus Williams believes the rematch is vital for the sport's appeal.

