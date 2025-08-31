VAR Official Replaced Over Controversial Decision
Michael Salisbury, who was set to be the VAR for the Liverpool-Arsenal match, was replaced due to a prior error in the Chelsea-Fulham game. Salisbury had controversially intervened in a goal decision, leading to backlash and reassessment by the referees' body, PGMOL.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Michael Salisbury, assigned as the VAR for the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, was replaced just hours before the match.
His replacement follows an error he made during the Chelsea vs Fulham game, when Salisbury's intervention led to the disallowance of Fulham's opening goal.
The referees' body, PGMOL, has since acknowledged the decision was incorrect, sparking discussions over the standards in video refereeing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VAR
- Liverpool
- Arsenal
- Michael Salisbury
- PGMOL
- John Brooks
- Chelsea
- Fulham
- error
- referees
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chelsea Snaps Up Garnacho: A Stunning Transfer from Manchester United
Chelsea Signs Rising Star Garnacho in $54 Million Deal
Chelsea Secures Garnacho in Monumental Transfer Deal
Chelsea Striker Liam Delap Faces Weeks Out with Injury
AC Milan's Strategic Signing: Dribble Maestro Christopher Nkunku Joins from Chelsea