VAR Official Replaced Over Controversial Decision

Michael Salisbury, assigned as the VAR for the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, was replaced just hours before the match.

His replacement follows an error he made during the Chelsea vs Fulham game, when Salisbury's intervention led to the disallowance of Fulham's opening goal.

The referees' body, PGMOL, has since acknowledged the decision was incorrect, sparking discussions over the standards in video refereeing.

