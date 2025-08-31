Left Menu

VAR Official Replaced Over Controversial Decision

Michael Salisbury, who was set to be the VAR for the Liverpool-Arsenal match, was replaced due to a prior error in the Chelsea-Fulham game. Salisbury had controversially intervened in a goal decision, leading to backlash and reassessment by the referees' body, PGMOL.

Updated: 31-08-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:25 IST
Michael Salisbury, assigned as the VAR for the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, was replaced just hours before the match.

His replacement follows an error he made during the Chelsea vs Fulham game, when Salisbury's intervention led to the disallowance of Fulham's opening goal.

The referees' body, PGMOL, has since acknowledged the decision was incorrect, sparking discussions over the standards in video refereeing.

