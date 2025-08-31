Brighton Stuns Manchester City with a Dramatic Comeback Victory

Brighton delivered a striking defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, claiming a 2-1 victory in the Premier League. Despite City's initial lead through Erling Haaland's first-half goal, Brighton's persistence shone through, with Brajan Gruda's decisive goal in the 89th minute securing the win and exposing City's defensive frailties.

The defending champion, Manchester City, seemed to crumble under pressure, allowing an equalizer when Matheus Nunes' handball led to a penalty converted by James Milner for Brighton. The loss marks another stumble for City, which suffered previous defeats to Tottenham and Wolverhampton this season.

Adding to the day's drama, West Ham managed to alleviate the mounting pressure on manager Graham Potter with a convincing 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest, thanks to late goals by Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, and Callum Wilson. The Premier League's intense weekend continued with Liverpool set to challenge Arsenal later in the day.