South Africa Makes Rugby History with Thrilling Victory Over Italy
South Africa secured a historic win against Italy in the Women's Rugby World Cup, marking the first triumph over Italy with a 29-24 scoreline. This sets them on the verge of reaching the quarter-finals, pending France's outcome against Brazil. Ireland and New Zealand have also advanced to the next round.
In a historic turn of events, South Africa triumphed over Italy for the first time in women's rugby history, clinching a 29-24 victory in York. The win puts them on the cusp of their first Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final, contingent on France defeating Brazil.
Qualifiers Ireland and New Zealand secured their spots in the quarter-finals from Pool C earlier, making South Africa's chances rise after their intense match against Italy. South Africa began strongly with a 17-5 lead, but a resilient Italy leveled the score to 24-24 before a late try sealed the win for the South Africans.
The winning try, driven by South Africa's dominant forward pack, came from Sinazo Mcatshulwa, sparking jubilation among players. Flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg praised the team's performance and highlighted their commitment to making history for women's rugby in South Africa.
