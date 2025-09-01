Left Menu

Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

Akane Yamaguchi clinched her third world title while Shi Yuqi secured his first at the Badminton World Championships in Paris. Yamaguchi triumphed over Chen Yufei, marking her third win. Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei made history with a mixed doubles title win on Independence Day.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and China's Shi Yuqi emerged victorious at the Badminton World Championships in Paris, claiming titles in women's and men's singles respectively.

Shi Yuqi, aged 29, overcame Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a gripping final match lasting over an hour, claiming his maiden world title following a series of tightly-fought games.

Meanwhile, Yamaguchi comfortably defeated China's Chen Yufei, securing a historic third title, with Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei achieving a landmark mixed doubles victory on their national Independence Day.

