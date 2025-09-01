Left Menu

Taylor Fritz's Quarter-Final Triumph: America's Last Hope at U.S. Open

Taylor Fritz advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals, defeating Tomas Machac. As the only American male remaining from the initial 23 entrants, Fritz is the country's last chance to end a 22-year Grand Slam win drought. His strong performance sets up a clash with Novak Djokovic or Jan-Lennard Struff.

Updated: 01-09-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 05:35 IST
Taylor Fritz ensured the American presence remained strong at the U.S. Open, defeating Czech Republic's 21st seed Tomas Machac 6-4 6-3 6-3 to secure a quarter-final spot for the third consecutive year.

Fritz, who was the runner-up last year, is the last American man standing from an initial lineup of 23. He shoulders the hopes of ending a 22-year American male Grand Slam title drought, a feat last achieved by Andy Roddick in 2003. After a competitive opening set, he gained momentum in the eighth game of the second set, creating a crucial advantage.

With precise serves and decisive play, Fritz outmaneuvered Machac, clinching the match and setting up a challenging encounter against either 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic or German Jan-Lennard Struff in the following round.

