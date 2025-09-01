Djokovic: The Timeless Titan of Tennis

In a stunning display of skill and ageless prowess, Novak Djokovic made history at the age of 38 by advancing to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open, marking him as the oldest man to reach this stage at all four Grand Slams in a single season.

Dominating Jan-Lennard Struff, the 35-year-old German, Djokovic sealed his place in his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final and moved closer to a landmark 25th major title with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Despite Struff's commendable run and an impressive defeat of three seeded players, he posed little challenge to Djokovic, who took six service games and showed resilience, even requiring treatment for a shoulder issue during the match.

