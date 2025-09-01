Left Menu

Djokovic: The Timeless Titan of Tennis

Novak Djokovic became the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in one season, following his victory over Jan-Lennard Struff at the U.S. Open. This win marks Djokovic's 64th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, as he chases a record 25th major title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 07:08 IST
Novak Djokovic

In a stunning display of skill and ageless prowess, Novak Djokovic made history at the age of 38 by advancing to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open, marking him as the oldest man to reach this stage at all four Grand Slams in a single season.

Dominating Jan-Lennard Struff, the 35-year-old German, Djokovic sealed his place in his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final and moved closer to a landmark 25th major title with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Despite Struff's commendable run and an impressive defeat of three seeded players, he posed little challenge to Djokovic, who took six service games and showed resilience, even requiring treatment for a shoulder issue during the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

