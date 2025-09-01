Szoboszlai's Magic Moment Secures Liverpool's Victory Over Arsenal
Dominik Szoboszlai's impressive free-kick in the 83rd minute secured Liverpool's narrow 1-0 win over Arsenal, who suffered their first loss of the season. Manchester City continues to struggle with their second consecutive defeat while West Ham found their form with a decisive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
In a tense Premier League clash at Anfield, Liverpool edged out Arsenal 1-0 thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick in the 83rd minute. The Hungarian international's performance marked him as a standout player, especially with his versatility filling in at right-back.
Meanwhile, Manchester City's early-season woes continued with a 2-1 loss at Brighton, marking their second consecutive defeat. The defending champions are struggling to regain their former dominance, as vulnerabilities in their defense were once again evident.
Elsewhere, West Ham lifted spirits with a convincing 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Goals from Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, and Callum Wilson eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a challenging start to the season.
