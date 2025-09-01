Monza Magic: Ferrari's Hopeful Return to the Temple of Speed

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is a pivotal event for Ferrari, often reshaping its F1 fortunes. As the 'Temple of Speed' beckons, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, recovering from recent crashes, look to make their mark and return Ferrari to its historical glory.

Lewis Hamilton is making a unique appearance in red at Monza, his 19th race there, but first with Ferrari. While not yet podium-bound as a Ferrari driver, Hamilton remains optimistic, lauding the Tifosi's unmatched support as a source of resilience and motivation.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli seeks redemption after last year's practice crash at Monza. Having faced both high expectations and sobering challenges, Antonelli aims to put his past struggles behind him and focus on a strong performance this weekend.