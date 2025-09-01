Historic Prize Boost Set to Elevate ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

The ICC has revealed a landmark four-fold increase in prize money for the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, significantly boosting the tournament's financial allure. Starting on September 30, the 13th edition of the event will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The prize increase sees the total purse swelling to USD 13.88 million, distinguishing itself as a major step forward in achieving parity with men's cricket. The victors of the global showpiece will pocket an unprecedented USD 4.48 million, as the ICC commits to its strategy of bolstering the women's game.

This financial leap not only marks a pivotal moment in women's cricket history but sets a new precedent that aligns with ICC's broader ambition for gender equality in sports. The organization urges support from all stakeholders as it paves the way for the next generation of players and fans.

