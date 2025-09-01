Left Menu

Historic Prize Boost Set to Elevate ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

The ICC has announced a historic increase in prize money for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, a move that significantly closes the gap with men's cricket. The prize pool now stands at USD 13.88 million, with champions poised to receive USD 4.48 million, highlighting ICC’s commitment to women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:32 IST
Historic Prize Boost Set to Elevate ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ICC has revealed a landmark four-fold increase in prize money for the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, significantly boosting the tournament's financial allure. Starting on September 30, the 13th edition of the event will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The prize increase sees the total purse swelling to USD 13.88 million, distinguishing itself as a major step forward in achieving parity with men's cricket. The victors of the global showpiece will pocket an unprecedented USD 4.48 million, as the ICC commits to its strategy of bolstering the women's game.

This financial leap not only marks a pivotal moment in women's cricket history but sets a new precedent that aligns with ICC's broader ambition for gender equality in sports. The organization urges support from all stakeholders as it paves the way for the next generation of players and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emerging Markets Tread Carefully Amid Economic Data and Political Turmoil

Emerging Markets Tread Carefully Amid Economic Data and Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Supreme Court Rejects Criticism of Ethanol-Blended Fuel Rollout

Supreme Court Rejects Criticism of Ethanol-Blended Fuel Rollout

 India
3
University of Kalba Expands Board of Trustees

University of Kalba Expands Board of Trustees

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Power of Words: Revolutionizing Patient Care through Effective Communication

The Power of Words: Revolutionizing Patient Care through Effective Communica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025