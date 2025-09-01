Game On: Reviving Playground Spirit

In a stirring address at a National Sports Day event, former India cricketer Arun Lal condemned the growing dominance of screen time over playground activities among youth. Speaking at the Sports Authority of India's regional centre, Lal called for a revival of grassroots sports to fuel India's Olympic dreams.

During the panel discussion titled 'Grassroots to Global Podiums: India's Road to 2036', emphasis was placed on the importance of encouraging children to prioritize physical activities. Amar Jyoti, SAI Regional Director, reinforced this message, advocating for the integration of a robust sports culture in educational institutions.

The event, held in Kolkata, also featured talks on the impending National Sports Governance Act, set for full implementation next year, and celebrated National Sports Day with various initiatives, including cycling events. The three-day festival honors hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birthday falls on August 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)