Left Menu

Game On: Reviving Playground Spirit

Former cricketer Arun Lal critiques modern screen time trends, advocating for increased playground activity among youth. At a National Sports Day event, Lal emphasized grassroots sports as essential to India's Olympic future. Discussions also highlighted the National Sports Governance Act and a broader culture of sports in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:50 IST
Game On: Reviving Playground Spirit
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address at a National Sports Day event, former India cricketer Arun Lal condemned the growing dominance of screen time over playground activities among youth. Speaking at the Sports Authority of India's regional centre, Lal called for a revival of grassroots sports to fuel India's Olympic dreams.

During the panel discussion titled 'Grassroots to Global Podiums: India's Road to 2036', emphasis was placed on the importance of encouraging children to prioritize physical activities. Amar Jyoti, SAI Regional Director, reinforced this message, advocating for the integration of a robust sports culture in educational institutions.

The event, held in Kolkata, also featured talks on the impending National Sports Governance Act, set for full implementation next year, and celebrated National Sports Day with various initiatives, including cycling events. The three-day festival honors hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birthday falls on August 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

 Global
2
Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

 India
3
Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025