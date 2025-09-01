Erik Ten Hag: Short-Lived Stint at Bayer Leverkusen

Erik ten Hag's tenure as Bayer Leverkusen's head coach was abruptly cut short after just three matches. The Dutchman, previously a manager at Manchester United, faced scrutiny as doubts arose over his capability to navigate the German team's rebuild following a summer exodus of key players.

Leverkusen's sports director, Simon Rolfes, expressed the difficulty of the decision, conceding that the recent games revealed challenges in reconfiguring a successful team. A debut Bundesliga loss and a draw against Werder Bremen underlined the issues at hand.

Ten Hag, appointed in May as Xabi Alonso's replacement, had cautioned against expecting instant results, famously claiming he was no 'Harry Potter' capable of immediate transformation. Despite a win in the German Cup, the struggles persisted, leading to his dismissal.

