In a surprising turn of events, Bayer Leverkusen has terminated Erik ten Hag's managerial contract after just two matches in the Bundesliga. The Dutch manager's early exit comes after a disappointing draw against Werder Bremen and an earlier loss to Hoffenheim.

Leverkusen, which finished strongly in the league last season, was unable to replicate its previous success under Ten Hag's short-lived leadership, facing challenges like significant player departures. The decision underscores the club's unwavering commitment to achieving its goals despite these hurdles.

The Dutchman's dismissal marks a rare instance in the Bundesliga, where a manager appointed in the close season is relieved of duties so quickly. Ten Hag joined Leverkusen after previously leading Ajax to significant successes and a brief tenure at Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)