Transfer Deadline Drama: Big Moves in Soccer

Transfer deadline day saw major moves in top soccer leagues. Notable transfers include Julio Enciso to Strasbourg, Vladyslav Vanat to Girona, Victor Lindelof to Aston Villa, Tariq Lamptey to Fiorentina, and Alex Jimenez on loan to Bournemouth. This window highlights strategic team changes.

Updated: 01-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:17 IST
On transfer deadline day, top soccer clubs made significant moves to bolster their squads. Notable transfers included Julio Enciso's move to Strasbourg from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he made 57 appearances.

LaLiga's Girona secured a crucial signing with Ukraine forward Vladyslav Vanat for around 15 million euros. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof joined Aston Villa after departing Manchester United.

The Italian Serie A team Fiorentina added Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey from Brighton, and Bournemouth acquired Alex Jimenez on loan from AC Milan, amidst other strategic changes.

