On transfer deadline day, top soccer clubs made significant moves to bolster their squads. Notable transfers included Julio Enciso's move to Strasbourg from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he made 57 appearances.

LaLiga's Girona secured a crucial signing with Ukraine forward Vladyslav Vanat for around 15 million euros. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof joined Aston Villa after departing Manchester United.

The Italian Serie A team Fiorentina added Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey from Brighton, and Bournemouth acquired Alex Jimenez on loan from AC Milan, amidst other strategic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)