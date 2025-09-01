Delhi to Host Badminton World Championships 2026: India's Badminton Legacy Shines

The Badminton World Championships are set to return to India, with New Delhi chosen as the host city for the prestigious tournament in August 2026. This marks India's first hosting of the event since Hyderabad in 2009, reflecting the nation's rising stature in the badminton world.

The announcement, made at the closing ceremony of the 2025 championships in Paris, was welcomed with enthusiasm by the Badminton Association of India. Sanjay Mishra, the association's general secretary, assured that India would uphold and carry forward the standards of 'excellence and grandeur' established by previous hosts.

India has become a formidable force in badminton, spurred by achievements from icons like PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. The country's commitment to the sport is further demonstrated by a consistent medal streak since 2011, underscoring its position as a major global destination for badminton.