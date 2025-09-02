Left Menu

India and Nigeria Vie to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

India and Nigeria have formally submitted proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, while Canada, despite expectations, did not bid. The bids highlight the enduring appeal of the Games, which face uncertainty about their future after the 2026 event in Glasgow, following financial challenges faced by previous hosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:12 IST
India and Nigeria Vie to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and Nigeria have emerged as contenders for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, submitting formal proposals by the deadline, Commonwealth Sport announced. Notably absent is Canada, the initial host of the Games in 1930, which opted not to bid this time around.

Commonwealth Sports President Donald Rukare emphasized the significance of the Games, stating the interest from India and Nigeria underscores both the legacy potential and the revamped, sustainable model of the event. India's proposal aligns with its ambitions to potentially host the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad.

The enthusiasm from these nations provides a morale boost for the multi-sport event, particularly after concerns that the upcoming Glasgow 2026 might conclude the Commonwealth Games series. Glasgow will host a scaled-down version after Victoria, Australia, retracted its hosting offer due to rising costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
2
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global
3
Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

 Global
4
Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025