India and Nigeria Vie to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

India and Nigeria have emerged as contenders for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, submitting formal proposals by the deadline, Commonwealth Sport announced. Notably absent is Canada, the initial host of the Games in 1930, which opted not to bid this time around.

Commonwealth Sports President Donald Rukare emphasized the significance of the Games, stating the interest from India and Nigeria underscores both the legacy potential and the revamped, sustainable model of the event. India's proposal aligns with its ambitions to potentially host the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad.

The enthusiasm from these nations provides a morale boost for the multi-sport event, particularly after concerns that the upcoming Glasgow 2026 might conclude the Commonwealth Games series. Glasgow will host a scaled-down version after Victoria, Australia, retracted its hosting offer due to rising costs.

