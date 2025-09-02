India and Nigeria Vie to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games
India and Nigeria have formally submitted proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, while Canada, despite expectations, did not bid. The bids highlight the enduring appeal of the Games, which face uncertainty about their future after the 2026 event in Glasgow, following financial challenges faced by previous hosts.
India and Nigeria have emerged as contenders for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, submitting formal proposals by the deadline, Commonwealth Sport announced. Notably absent is Canada, the initial host of the Games in 1930, which opted not to bid this time around.
Commonwealth Sports President Donald Rukare emphasized the significance of the Games, stating the interest from India and Nigeria underscores both the legacy potential and the revamped, sustainable model of the event. India's proposal aligns with its ambitions to potentially host the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad.
The enthusiasm from these nations provides a morale boost for the multi-sport event, particularly after concerns that the upcoming Glasgow 2026 might conclude the Commonwealth Games series. Glasgow will host a scaled-down version after Victoria, Australia, retracted its hosting offer due to rising costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Commonwealth Games
- India
- Nigeria
- 2030
- hosting bid
- Canada
- Donald Rukare
- Olympics
- Glasgow
- Victoria
ALSO READ
India and Nigeria Compete for 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Bid
Canada and Scotland Secure Quarter-Final Spots in Women's Rugby World Cup
Canada Dominates Wales in Women's Rugby World Cup Clash
Canada and India Appoint New Envoy Amid Thawing Diplomatic Ties
Seasoned diplomat Dinesh Patnaik appointed India's next high commissioner to Canada.