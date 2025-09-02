Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Stellar Quarter-Final Return at the U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek secured her spot in the U.S. Open quarter-finals by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova. The 24-year-old showcased focus and intensity, qualifying as the youngest woman since 2005 to reach all four Grand Slam quarter-finals in a season. Swiatek aims for a Wimbledon and U.S. Open double victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:18 IST
Iga Swiatek, a laser-focused former U.S. Open champion, dominantly defeated Russian 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1, returning to the Grand Slam's quarter-finals. This victory makes the 24-year-old the youngest woman since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to reach the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in a single season.

Post-match, Swiatek was seen typing on her phone, revealing she was messaging her coach Wim Fissette about a practice session. Discussing her win, she cited intense focus and adapting to the match pace as key components to her performance, leading to her 13th major quarter-final.

Swiatek showcased her claycourt expertise and adaptability across different surfaces, acknowledging the pressures of her favorite clay season. She prepares for her next match against either Amanda Anisimova or Beatriz Haddad Maia and aims to mirror Serena Williams' 2012 success by winning both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in a single year.

