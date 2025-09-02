Lieke Martens: An Iconic Football Journey Comes to a Close

Lieke Martens, hailed as one of football's most extraordinary talents, stunned fans on Monday as she announced her complete retirement from the sport. The Dutch international, who was honored as the Best FIFA Women's Player in 2017, expressed her gratitude for a fulfilling career, during which she achieved significant milestones, including a European Championship victory in 2017.

Martens initially retired from the Netherlands national team in 2022, after 160 memorable appearances. Her illustrious club career saw her thrive at renowned teams like Barcelona, where she secured the Women's Champions League in 2021, and at Paris St Germain. Despite receiving attractive opportunities to continue her playing days, Martens has opted to turn the page and dedicate her time to her family, particularly her young son Lowen, born in February.

Born with dreams of professional football when such a prospect was barely conceivable, Martens' story reflects her exceptional journey across multiple top clubs and international success. As she transitions away from football, her legacy and influence on women's sports remain indelible, and she looks forward to embracing new challenges in her life.