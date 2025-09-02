Left Menu

Piero Hincapie Joins Arsenal: A Boost to Defensive Line-Up

Arsenal has secured Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen. With an option to buy for £45 million, Hincapie enhances Arsenal's defense with his versatility and tactical acumen. Manager Mikel Arteta praised him for his blend of youth and maturity.

Arsenal has announced the signing of Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen. The Premier League club confirmed the news on Monday, aiming to bolster their defensive line-up.

Hincapie, who has made over 100 appearances since joining Leverkusen in 2021, played a pivotal role in their recent Bundesliga success. Arsenal retains the option to secure his services permanently with a £45 million agreement.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction, noting Hincapie's physical presence and versatility. He emphasized that the young defender's mix of dynamism and maturity will significantly enhance the team as they progress through the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

