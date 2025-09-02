Piero Hincapie Joins Arsenal: A Boost to Defensive Line-Up

Arsenal has announced the signing of Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen. The Premier League club confirmed the news on Monday, aiming to bolster their defensive line-up.

Hincapie, who has made over 100 appearances since joining Leverkusen in 2021, played a pivotal role in their recent Bundesliga success. Arsenal retains the option to secure his services permanently with a £45 million agreement.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction, noting Hincapie's physical presence and versatility. He emphasized that the young defender's mix of dynamism and maturity will significantly enhance the team as they progress through the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)