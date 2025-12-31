Left Menu

India and Russia Forge New Economic Path in 2025: From Defenders to Diversifiers

In 2025, India and Russia advanced their economic partnership beyond traditional sectors like defense and energy. During President Putin's visit to India, they established a five-year roadmap addressing trade deficits and explored joint ventures. Despite Western pressures, both nations committed to independent trade decisions and diversified cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

India and Russia have recalibrated their long-standing economic relationship in 2025, focusing on more diversified ties beyond the defense and energy sectors. During Russian President Vladimir Putin's December visit to New Delhi, the two countries launched a comprehensive five-year roadmap to strengthen economic partnerships while addressing India's trade deficit concerns.

The renewed collaboration underscores India's intent to resist external pressures, as President Putin asserted India's unwillingness to bow to foreign tariffs or sanctions, citing resilience against U.S. tariffs on Russian oil trades. The bilateral summit outcomes included 30 signed documents, emphasizing mutual interest in joint ventures and localizing production within each other's territories.

Despite concerns about the viability of continued Russian oil supplies under Western sanctions, both nations are eager to expand trade offerings. They are exploring a joint-investment fund to balance bilateral trade beyond oil and gas. Additionally, significant steps were taken in technology and space sectors, with collaborative developments in rocket engines marking a highlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

