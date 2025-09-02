Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Charges Into US Open Quarter-Finals with Dominant Win

Defending US Open champion Jannik Sinner secured a decisive victory against Alexander Bublik with a resounding 6-1 6-1 6-1 win, advancing to the quarter-finals. Sinner's performance underscores his hardcourt prowess and sets up an all-Italian clash with Lorenzo Musetti, highlighting a resurgence in Italian tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 06:39 IST
Defending US Open champion Jannik Sinner showcased his exceptional form at the Grand Slam, delivering a powerful 6-1 6-1 6-1 victory against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. Taking place on Monday night at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner's triumph marked his continuation of a 25-match winning streak on his favored hardcourt surface.

Sinner and Bublik, acquainted through prior encounters, knew each other's capabilities. "He had a tough match last time and didn't serve as well as he usually does," Sinner explained. The Italian's relentless pressure resulted in consistent break points throughout, ultimately securing him an eighth consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final berth.

Looking ahead, Sinner anticipates a competitive face-off with Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti. "Italian tennis is in great form," he enthused. The anticipated match not only promises excitement for Italian fans but also guarantees representation in the semi-finals.

