Left Menu

Sinner Shines Under Arthur Ashe Lights, Advances to U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Defending champion Jannik Sinner triumphed over Alexander Bublik in the U.S. Open to enter the quarter-finals. Enjoying the atmosphere of night matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner's dominant performance marked his 25th straight hardcourt win. Next, he faces fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti, highlighting Italian tennis's current success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:47 IST
Sinner Shines Under Arthur Ashe Lights, Advances to U.S. Open Quarterfinals
Jannik Sinner

Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased an impressive display, outplaying 23rd seed Alexander Bublik to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Under the vibrant lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner continued his winning streak in hardcourt Grand Slams, defeating Bublik in straight sets 6-1 6-1 6-1.

After his decisive Labour Day victory, Sinner expressed his fondness for the night session's unique atmosphere. 'It's a different vibe, very loud, and special,' he remarked, after the swift 81-minute encounter which also served as a comeback from his previous loss to Bublik.

Sinner now prepares to face compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, emphasizing Italy's strong presence in the sport. 'Italian tennis is in great form,' he noted, looking forward to the all-Italian match-up in the quarter-finals, a testament to his nation's growing success in the tennis world.

TRENDING

1
Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts

Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investme...

 India
2
Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

 Global
3
Trilateral Harmony: Russia's Diplomatic Strides

Trilateral Harmony: Russia's Diplomatic Strides

 Global
4
Mumbai police issue notice to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, asking him to vacate Azad Maidan.

Mumbai police issue notice to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, asking him...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025