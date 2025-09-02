Sinner Shines Under Arthur Ashe Lights, Advances to U.S. Open Quarterfinals
Defending champion Jannik Sinner triumphed over Alexander Bublik in the U.S. Open to enter the quarter-finals. Enjoying the atmosphere of night matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner's dominant performance marked his 25th straight hardcourt win. Next, he faces fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti, highlighting Italian tennis's current success.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased an impressive display, outplaying 23rd seed Alexander Bublik to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Under the vibrant lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner continued his winning streak in hardcourt Grand Slams, defeating Bublik in straight sets 6-1 6-1 6-1.
After his decisive Labour Day victory, Sinner expressed his fondness for the night session's unique atmosphere. 'It's a different vibe, very loud, and special,' he remarked, after the swift 81-minute encounter which also served as a comeback from his previous loss to Bublik.
Sinner now prepares to face compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, emphasizing Italy's strong presence in the sport. 'Italian tennis is in great form,' he noted, looking forward to the all-Italian match-up in the quarter-finals, a testament to his nation's growing success in the tennis world.
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner Charges Into US Open Quarter-Finals with Dominant Win
Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam History
Tense Showdowns and Stellar Performances: U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Unfold
Djokovic Makes History as Oldest Man at Grand Slam Quarter-finals
Sabalenka Storms into U.S. Open Quarter-Finals