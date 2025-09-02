Left Menu

Tennis Titans Storm Into U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek showcased their skills as they advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Osaka defeated Coco Gauff, while Swiatek overcame Ekaterina Alexandrova. In men's matches, Felix Auger-Aliassime triumphed over Andrey Rublev. Other players to reach quarterfinals include Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti, and top-seeded Jannik Sinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:41 IST
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek prominently marked their presence at the U.S. Open by clinching quarterfinal spots, reminding fans of their former world number one status.

In an eagerly awaited contest, Osaka breezed past Coco Gauff, posting a confident 6-3, 6-2 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiatek, finding her groove after an early setback, defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova with a 6-3, 6-1 scoreline.

On the men's court, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime attained only his second win against Andrey Rublev, advancing with a 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 result. Also reaching the last eight are Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti, alongside top-seeded Jannik Sinner, who overwhelmed Alexander Bublik completely.

