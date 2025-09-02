Pat Cummins Out of White-Ball Series, Focusing on Ashes Return

Australia's leading fast bowler and Test captain, Pat Cummins, has been sidelined from the forthcoming white-ball series against India and New Zealand due to a nagging lower-back injury.

Cricket Australia announced that Cummins' rehabilitation is being meticulously managed with a focus on ensuring his readiness for the Ashes series.

Cummins experienced lumbar bone stress following a busy schedule, casting doubt over his participation in the intense Ashes series, consisting of five Tests in a span of seven weeks.