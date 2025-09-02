Left Menu

Tragic Accident Hospitalizes Coach and Staff of Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, along with five other staff members, was hospitalized following a car accident in South Africa. The accident occurred when they were assisting at another crash site. Ouaddou, a former Morocco international, became the Pirates coach in July. Key team members also suffered injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:13 IST
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is hospitalized following a car accident in South Africa. Ouaddou and five other club staff were injured when a vehicle crashed into their stationary team bus. The group had stopped to aid at an existing accident site when the incident occurred.

The accident left several members severely injured, including Defender Thapelo Xoki and goalkeeper coach Tyrone Damons, who underwent surgery. The Pirates, led by Ouaddou since July, were traveling back from a league match when the accident happened.

This unfortunate incident comes just days before a major cup final match scheduled for September 13, adding a somber note to the team's preparations. Ouaddou previously played for Stade Rennes and Nancy in Ligue 1 before joining the Pirates.

