Manchester City's Strategic Goalkeeper Swap

Manchester City has officially acquired Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract, confirming the move on Tuesday following Ederson's exit to Fenerbahce.

While the club has not disclosed financial details, British media sources suggest Manchester City spent £30 million ($40.5 million) to sign Donnarumma and recouped £12 million from Ederson's transfer.

This transaction marks a significant shift in City's goalkeeping roster, reflecting a strategic investment to bolster their defensive line-up.

