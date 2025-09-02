Left Menu

Manchester City's Strategic Goalkeeper Swap

Manchester City has secured Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal, following Ederson's transfer to Fenerbahce. Though financial terms were not revealed, UK reports indicate City paid £30 million for Donnarumma and sold Ederson for £12 million.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City has officially acquired Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract, confirming the move on Tuesday following Ederson's exit to Fenerbahce.

While the club has not disclosed financial details, British media sources suggest Manchester City spent £30 million ($40.5 million) to sign Donnarumma and recouped £12 million from Ederson's transfer.

This transaction marks a significant shift in City's goalkeeping roster, reflecting a strategic investment to bolster their defensive line-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

