Manchester City's Strategic Goalkeeper Swap
Manchester City has secured Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal, following Ederson's transfer to Fenerbahce. Though financial terms were not revealed, UK reports indicate City paid £30 million for Donnarumma and sold Ederson for £12 million.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City has officially acquired Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract, confirming the move on Tuesday following Ederson's exit to Fenerbahce.
While the club has not disclosed financial details, British media sources suggest Manchester City spent £30 million ($40.5 million) to sign Donnarumma and recouped £12 million from Ederson's transfer.
This transaction marks a significant shift in City's goalkeeping roster, reflecting a strategic investment to bolster their defensive line-up.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones
Ederson Transitions from Triumph at Man City to New Beginnings at Fenerbahce
Record Transfer Spending Ignites Premier League Summer Saga
Ederson's Transfer to Fenerbahce Marks End of an Era at Manchester City
Record Transfers: Premier League's Unprecedented Spending