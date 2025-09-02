Grimsby's Triumph Tainted by Penalty Fine

Grimsby Town's stunning victory against Manchester United in the League Cup second round was marred by a 20,000-pound penalty for fielding an ineligible player.

The English Football League announced the fine on Tuesday, citing that Clarke Oduor, on loan from Bradford City, was registered one minute after the deadline.

The club promptly reported their mistake, attributing the breach to a computer glitch, and expressed their commitment to adhere to competition rules and professional standards.