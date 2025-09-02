Left Menu

Grimsby's Triumph Tainted by Penalty Fine

Grimsby Town's upset victory over Manchester United in the League Cup second round has been overshadowed by a fine for fielding an ineligible player. The error, self-reported by the club, involved midfielder Clarke Oduor, who was registered just one minute past the deadline.

Grimsby Town's stunning victory against Manchester United in the League Cup second round was marred by a 20,000-pound penalty for fielding an ineligible player.

The English Football League announced the fine on Tuesday, citing that Clarke Oduor, on loan from Bradford City, was registered one minute after the deadline.

The club promptly reported their mistake, attributing the breach to a computer glitch, and expressed their commitment to adhere to competition rules and professional standards.

